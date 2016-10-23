Rae Carruth's son will be at prison gates when father who wanted him dead goes free

1:39 Panthers QB Cam Newton after loss to Saints Pause

0:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

1:33 Panthers S Kurt Coleman talks Cam Newton's return

0:27 Panthers QB Cam Newton practices Wednesday

0:39 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton returns to practice

1:25 Ron Rivera following 17-14 loss

1:28 Derek Anderson discusses the two turnovers and the need to tighten up

0:57 Greg Olsen: This is not a game for the faint of heart

1:49 Panthers vs. Bucs: Bold predictions

0:49 Why has QB Derek Anderson stayed with Panthers?