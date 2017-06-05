MVP Matt Ryan looking to improve on greatness with Falcons

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is ready to turn the page of his most dynamic NFL season, which culminated in winning the franchise's first NFL MVP award and an NFC championship.
He's watched the Super Bowl collapse enough. He's seen the offensive changes to the coaching staff and a few minor additions on offense.
Now, after enjoying vacation, some rounds of golf and taking the team on a players-only trip to Miami, he's looking forward.
For now, Ryan has vowed not to watch video of the Super Bowl again.
"We have practice to watch and different cut-ups," Ryan said. "Different things. We are on to 2017. You learn from it, like we did. You deal with it, like we did. Then you move forward and start preparing to be the best football team that this group can be.
"That's where we are at. We are a different bunch than we were last year. That's a good thing. That's exciting, and I think guys are ready for that challenge."
Ryan, who arguably had his worst and best seasons the past two seasons under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, has a new offensive coordinator in Steve Sarkisian.
"The system is pretty much the same as it was before, which is good," Ryan said. "We have a lot of guys on our team who are back and have a lot of experience in our system and understand the rules, the scheme and the terminology really, really well. There haven't been a whole lot of changes for us."
Sarkisian is a former college head coach at Washington and USC who fell out of grace because of a bout with alcoholism. He came to the Falcons after a stint at Alabama as an assistant/consultant, and he's never called a game in the NFL.
"Sark and the new coaches have probably had the biggest transition in learning our system, but they've done a great job," Ryan said. "I've really enjoyed working with Steve and Bush Hamdan, our new quarterbacks coach. I think both of those guys have done a great job the first couple of weeks."
Ryan thrived under offensive coordinators Mike Mularkey and Dirk Koetter, when protected, for the first seven seasons of his career. In 2015, he had a bumpy season, with a 21-to-16 touchdowns-to-interception ratio while adjusting to Shanahan's scheme.
With a year under his belt in Shanahan's system, Ryan was nearly flawless in 2016 and guided the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance since starting play in 1966.
Ryan was absolutely dynamic as he threw touchdown passes to 13 receivers.
With some pinpoint accuracy, Ryan led the league's top-scoring offense, setting franchise records in passing yards (4,944) and touchdowns (38). He started all 16 games and completed 373 of 534 passes (69.9 completion percentage; third in the NFL), with only seven interceptions and a 117.1 passer rating.
Ryan's 117.1 rating was the fifth-highest in a season in NFL history. He had a passer rating of 100 or better in 12 games, tying Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young for the most 100-plus rating games in a single season.
"This is my fourth different offensive coordinator in the NFL," Ryan said. "So, that's part of the deal when you play in this league. The one constant is change. I've been fortunate to be around here for going on 10 years."
Ryan knows that changes are coming. Sarkisian has the authority to tweak or adjust the attack.
"During that span, you know things are going to change and you have to be able to adjust, you have to be able to adapt," Ryan said. "You have to be able to get on the same page with the guys you are working with as fast as possible."
While its early, Falcons coach Dan Quinn is pleased with how the relationship between Ryan and Sarkisian is developing.
"The system is familiar for Matt," Quinn said. "The great part about coaching Matt is that he's really clear, really concise and going for it in the biggest way. So, (he's) one of the easiest guys to communicate with."
Ryan will continue to have input in the offense. He'll be free to tell Sarkisian the nuances of the attack that he likes and the things they need to consider changing or adjusting.
"Those two have formed a strong partnership already," Quinn said.
But how does one improve upon an MVP season?
Quinn stressed that the players find one thing to work on and really hone in on that deficiency. But Ryan, who's clearly a tough self-grader, gave himself a tough self-critique.
"The hard part is picking one thing," Ryan said. "When you watch the film, go through last season and you evaluate to make your plan to get better and move forward, there are a handful of things that you come up with."
But Ryan plans to follow the Quinn's plan.
"But Q is right, narrow the focus and try to hone in on the one thing that's going to help you be the most productive moving forward," Ryan said. "I think that's the key."
After some hand-wrangling, Ryan has his item picked out.
"For me, it comes back to getting yourself in position to throw the ball most accurately," Ryan said. "I feel like even though we did some good things last year, that's part one. We evaluated things that can get better in terms of our footwork, getting in position to throw the ball more consistently. That's been a point of emphasis the first two days (of OTAs).
"It's tough to replicate that without doing that live, without doing it at full speed. That's what I've been most excited for, to get on that field and start working on that footwork stuff that we've been trying to get right."
