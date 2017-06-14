Can the Steelers' offense get any better?

Todd Haley would seem to have everything an offensive coordinator could ever want. He has Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Antonio Brown at wide receiver, Le'Veon Bell at halfback and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.
What more could he need?
"You always want more," Haley said Tuesday after the Steelers' first minicamp practice.
Here's a short list: Healthy players, a consistent No. 2 wide receiver, a productive tight end and ... healthy players.
Bell, who has not signed his one-year, $12.21 million franchise contract, did not turn out for the first day of a required practice for anyone who does have a signed contract. Haley said he's not worried about his star halfback, that he has talked to him and that he'll be ready to go when it counts.
Bell visited the Steelers two weeks ago to have the medical staff check out the groin that underwent surgery in March. A source said he has been working out in Pittsburgh and even has played some basketball.
"When he was in the other day, I got to talk to him a little bit," Haley said. "He's a great kid, and I think he'll be ready to go."
The problem for Haley and the Steelers offense is that Bell could not go for long in the AFC championship at New England last year. Also, other than Brown and slot man Eli Rogers, their receivers were either hurt or suspended and provided little help in that loss.
Bell's groin injury and the addition of rookie James Conner as his backup could prompt the Steelers to re-evaluate how they use their star running back. According to stats compiled by Pro Football Focus, Bell played 93.1 percent of the Steelers' running back snaps in games he played last season, highest in the NFL. David Johnson was second at 79.2 percent.
Bell carried 323 times last season, plus another 79 receptions for 402 scrimmage runs in 15 games, including the playoffs.
"He's a guy who gets stronger every game. He does not want to come out of the game, but again he's a year older and we have to make sure we cover all that, which we will and do as a staff," Haley said.
Conner might not be the only backup they turn to because Haley had good things to say about veteran Knile Davis, signed as a free agent. He played mostly for Kansas City, where he was not a good fit.
"I'm excited by what he's shown," Haley said.
The Steelers strengthened themselves most, however, at wide receiver. Besides Brown and Rogers, they have welcomed back Martavis Bryant and added rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Sammie Coates looks to have overcome his hand injuries to have a good spring.
Bryant is "a guy with all kinds of ability," Haley said. "Any time you have a guy like that out here working with the guys it's good for us. Obviously, he has a long way to go but he's off to a good start."
Smith-Schuster has been everything the Steelers hoped when they drafted him in the second round, if practicing in the spring without pads can be an ample evaluation.
"We've got great competition at that position in particular," Haley said. " ... I think that competition will create some players ready to come out of the gate and make some plays."
They did not make enough of them in the AFC championship, Haley noted, without pointing out that many of them weren't on the field to do so because of injuries and the Bryant suspension.
"If you get a little fortunate in a tough, rough game and keep your guys healthy, obviously it's an advantage," Haley said. " ... When you have a lot of good players and they're playing, that's good for us."
He has more of them, at least at the moment.
