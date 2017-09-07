Packers ready to tackle challenge of stopping Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy

When running back Eddie Lacy returns to Lambeau Field on Sunday, this time as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he may or may not harbor resentment toward his former employer, the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him in the second round.
But if ever there was a moment for Lacy to unleash venom, to uncork the type of pent-up rage so many of us would feel if our own bosses publicly lambasted our physical appearance, the regular-season opener in his old stadium certainly would be the place to do it.
"We want to help each guy be the best he can possibly be, and each guy is an individual and unique in that," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on a conference call Wednesday. "We approached this from the first moment we were talking to Eddie about how we saw the vision we held for him in our program and all that and we just went about it. He's been beautifully on point and has done everything we asked of him. I don't know what he needed but I'm glad he came to us, and we've had a really good lead-in to the season."
The Packers allowed Lacy's contract to expire in March following an over-examined, underachieving, injury-riddled 2016 season that culminated with Lacy being placed on injured reserve. He underwent surgery to repair his injured ankle and – after a full calendar year of inquisitions about his figure – opted for a fresh start with the Seahawks. Lacy signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million ($3 million guaranteed) garnished with bonuses tied to his weight.
Six months later, Lacy will return to Green Bay for the first time. And according to Carroll, he is going to arrive in terrific condition.
"During the time he's been with us, all of the work has been kind of an ascent," Carroll said. "He's been building, recovering first, rehabbing. He did a great job. He was able to do a lot of work throughout the offseason with us. He really hasn't missed anything. He's been great about his conditioning work and all that stuff. He's done a fantastic job, so he's ready to play.
"He's looking great. He's made every step of the way. He's done exactly what he needed to do and he's in great shape."
While the Seahawks' offensive line remains disheveled – quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked 41 times last season, one shy of the league-high – there is no shortage of running backs looking for holes behind them. Lacy and Thomas Rawls likely will share the majority of carries on first and second down, though an exact distribution of playing time remains unclear. Either way, receiving specialist C.J. Prosise is the preferred choice on third down.
"Historically, we've been through a lot of different situations with guys and we just play the way we think is the best way to do it," Carroll said. "If one guy takes over, he takes over. I've been really happy to have guys rotate and allow us to play to their strengths and go with whoever is hot for a lot of years now. We're real comfortable with it, so wait and see on game day."
Playing time aside, the simple act of tackling Lacy will be a new challenge for the Packers in an era when practices are largely contact-averse. Lacy, who was subjected to a weigh-in Wednesday in Seattle, reportedly has slimmed to 245 pounds. It's a far cry from the 267 pounds he carried during free-agent visits in March, but the punishing running style remains.
If defensive coordinator Dom Capers is looking for a test of his team's pursuit, trying to bring down Lacy is a fairly comprehensive assessment.
"Eddie Lacy's been excellent for us in the past," coach Mike McCarthy said. "You just try to stay focused on the things that you think are his strengths and what he brings to that offense (when trying to defend him). That's really where we're focused at. We've had time to, on a personal note, communicate in the offseason. But it's about winning and Eddie brings another excellent player to their football team. They obviously have a lot of depth at the running back position. We're just focused on the football parts of it right now."
Added quarterback Aaron Rodgers: "Eddie is a great teammate. He's a lot of fun to be around. He always has that infectious smile. He's a tough dude."
