David Haugh: Naming Mitch Trubisky No. 2 QB opens door wider for rookie to see field

For one brief shining moment at Halas Hall, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon savored the attention paid him – and only him – that nobody can take away regardless of what happens from this day forward.
No matter how many games Glennon starts or how many passes he completes, his status as team captain of the 2017 Bears remains something that always will speak to the earnest veteran's impact more than statistics or videotape.
"I was definitely proud of that," Glennon said. "I wanted to come here and establish myself as a leader and to get the respect of your teammates, when your teammates vote on (captain), it's not something I take lightly."
Obviously, Glennon will have to take everything else in stride during a season clearly not about him. Take Wednesday's events, for instance.
Glennon proudly stood behind the lectern as the Bears starting quarterback to start the season. But Mitch Trubisky upstaged Glennon without doing a thing. Such is the new normal for the Bears.
In a slight surprise, coach John Fox named Trubisky as Glennon's backup, the right move to keep the rookie engaged in preparation for the Falcons rather than buried on the scout team. Consider this a positive step in the development of the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, an inevitable ascension likely to continue until Trubisky replaces Glennon as the starter.
The news resulted in Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and even Glennon answering mostly questions about the quarterback who wasn't in attendance but on the minds of Bears fans everywhere. Fox's decision rewarded Trubisky's growth during a preseason in which he outplayed Glennon.
"It's not something we handed him – he earned it," Fox said. "That was the biggest reason."
Conventional wisdom heading into training camp favored the Bears taking the safe route and declaring Trubisky the third-string quarterback inactive on Sundays, much the way the Rams handled Jared Goff, last year's No. 1 pick. But Trubisky's elevation to No. 2 in front of Mark Sanchez – one play away from game action – confirmed he has grasped the position quicker than the Bears expected.
"These guys, they define the depth chart," general manager Ryan Pace said. "Mitch has done a really good job. Everybody's seen that."
Asked if he would simplify the game plan if Trubisky is pressed into duty, Loggains acknowledged the quarterbacks' contrasting styles.
"We wouldn't scale it back, but it would be different," Loggains said.
Neither Loggains nor Fox would reveal whether the Bears might design a package of plays to take advantage of Trubisky's mobility, but it would represent a way to slowly incorporate him into the scheme. Not to mention give an offense lacking playmakers another method to strike against the defending NFC champions.
That doesn't mean that Glennon needs to look over his shoulder Sunday if the Bears struggle after three or four bad series. But after three or four subpar games? That possibility became more plausible with Trubisky now No. 2 because of the command he demonstrated from day one.
"His poise," Loggains said of Trubisky's biggest strength. "No matter how much you throw at him. He's the same every day."
For his part, Glennon handled being overlooked like a true professional, reasserting confidence in his own skills while praising Trubisky for his "command and conviction." Glennon's success against the Falcons with the Buccaneers – in four career games against the NFC South foe, Glennon has thrown six TDs without an interception – provided the basis for his belief. The Bears owe Glennon only his $16 million this season. But heading into his first season as an NFL starter, the critics among us who have been tough on Glennon owe him an open mind.
"I feel ready for it," Glennon said.
Known for being astute at the line of scrimmage, Glennon knows what he is. And what he isn't. The TV producer editing Glennon highlights knows he never will have to worry about working overtime. Glennon's main job in the NFL, especially with a Bears team hoping to shorten games, involves protecting the football and moving the chains – in that order.
"Ultimately put together a winning performance at the quarterback position, and that's taking care of the ball, moving the ball efficiently and scoring touchdowns," Glennon said.
If Glennon does that, he can hold off Trubisky. But if he turns the ball over too often, especially in the red zone, the specter of Trubisky as the No. 2 quarterback looms larger – not that Glennon sounded shaken by the promotion of his ballyhooed backup.
"I think competition is good, but I'm motivated more than by that situation," Glennon said.
At every turn, Fox has given Glennon no reason to worry. The veteran coach again lauded Glennon's game preparation in a way that made his commitment to the veteran free agent clear.
"He's proven that too. He's earned it," Fox said of Glennon. "The whole locker room knows, probably better than all of us. It's pretty obvious to me."
It's also pretty obvious the Bears just opened the door a little wider for Trubisky to be more than a bystander this season.
ABOUT THE WRITER
David Haugh is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
