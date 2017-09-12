Ron Cook: Breathe, Steelers fans, your team is 1-0

There was panic in living rooms and bars and at opening-day parties Sunday, not just in Pittsburgh, but across Steelers Nation. Their team was tied with the Cleveland Browns, of all opponents, in the second quarter. The alleged dynamite offense had done nothing. Le'Veon Bell played as if he missed all of training camp and the exhibition season and looked nothing like the best running back in franchise history. Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had just led a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Stephon Tuitt was out with a serious biceps injury.
Predictably, the Twitter world was in a state of hysteria.
That's when a wise, old head stepped up to offer a little common sense.
"You're a quarter-and-a-half into the season," 1/8at sign3/8JeromeBettis36 tweeted. "Breathe."
I am here to expand.
It was one game, the first of a long season, a marathon, if you will. The Steelers won. There was more good than bad in their 21-18 win. They are 1-0. The Cincinnati Bengals would love to be in that spot. So would the New England Patriots.
I picked the Steelers to win Super Bowl LII in Sunday's Post-Gazette. I see no reason to ask for a do-over.
I agree, Tuitt's injury during the game's first series is troubling. The Steelers think enough of him that they signed him to a six-year, $61.05 million contract last week. A year ago, they had to play the final 10 games without Cam Heyward. Now, it's Tuitt. He's a huge loss. There's no way their defense will be as good without him.
But the other negatives from the game?
They are fixable.
Bell looked better as the game progressed. I'm not worried about him or the fact the Steelers rushed for just 35 yards on 17 attempts. Martavis Bryant, who dropped a pass and had just two catches for 14 yards in his first real game since the 2015 playoffs, also should be much improved against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The entire offense should be. Bell wasn't the only player to miss game action in the exhibition season. Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown played just a handful of snaps. They still combined 11 times for 182 yards. Imagine what they will do when they get in a rhythm.
Brown was terrific, as usual. He caught all 11 balls that Roethlisberger threw his way, including a spectacular grab over defensive backs Jason McCourty and Briean Boddy-Calhoun for a 38-yard gain that clinched the win. But there were other offensive highlights. The line kept Roethlisberger clean, giving up just one sack when Alejandro Villanueva was beaten by defensive end Carl Nassib, and even that could be considered a coverage sack. How about Jesse James? Did he deliver a message to Mike Tomlin or what? The Steelers traded for Vance McDonald during the exhibition season, presumably because they weren't satisfied with James at tight end. McDonald had a rough debut Sunday with a dropped pass and a holding penalty. Duly motivated, James had six catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns, the first on Roethlisberger's best pass of the day, a rifle shot through linebacker Joe Schobert.
I'm willing to bet the Steelers offense won't be held to 14 points again this season.
The defense had seven sacks. T.J. Watt had the greatest debut by a defensive player in franchise history with two sacks and a wonderful interception when he showed off his leaping, catching skills from his tight end days at Wisconsin. The special teams were more than solid, contributing an early touchdown when Tyler Matakevich blocked a punt and Anthony Chickillo recovered the ball in the end zone.
The six defensive penalties, including four that came from a late hit or a hit to the head, must be cleaned up. Those personal fouls can be avoided. Mike Mitchell, as fierce a hitter as there is in the NFL, proved that when he delivered a hard blow to wide receiver Ricardo Louis' midsection and wrapped him up rather than going for the kill shot. Other than Tuitt's injury, the penalties were the most disappointing part of the game. I'm guessing they will be addressed this week by Tomlin and Keith Butler.
No, it wasn't a perfect game.
Not even close.
But when is the first game ever perfect?
"We'll take a win any way we can get it," Roethlisberger said.
Rough translation: It's tough to win a game in the NFL. The other guys get paid, too.
The Steelers are 1-0.
No need to give the win back.
