Ed Bouchette: The Steelers have underestimated James Harrison before

Why didn't the Steelers' James Harrison play one snap Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and just four total in two games?
Apparently, not many people were listening closely enough Aug. 14 when outside linebackers coach Joey Porter revealed the plan for the use of his players. He told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that day that T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree would get all the snaps unless they got tired or weren't doing the job. He could have added injury to that list because both have now missed time through the first two games because of that.
Somewhat of a surprise Sunday, though, was that Anthony Chickillo replaced the injured Watt on the right side and not Harrison, the 39-year-old who started in the second half of last season and was listed as Watt's backup.
But this is what Porter had to say to Harrison via the Post-Gazette during training camp:
"Until we need you, the young guys are going to play. You're a good safety net to have; if somebody's not getting the job done, we happen to know we have a wily veteran that we can put into the game. But to be honest going in, we have two young first-rounders who shouldn't be tired. And when they do get tired, we'll make the adjustments we need to."
Those "adjustments" did not include Harrison stepping onto the field in the second game, nor much in the first when Chickillo replaced the injured Dupree to start on the left side and produced two sacks and a touchdown on a fumbled punt.
So why Chickillo against the Vikings, this time for Watt? Simple, coach Mike Tomlin explained.
"Chickillo produced two sacks. We respect those contributions. T.J. got hurt in Week Two. We wanted to leave the hot hands in there, Chickillo being that hot hand.
"We appreciate James. We know what James is capable of. James will ready himself. There will be a time in the season where we'll call on his services and he'll deliver and deliver in a big way, much like he did in the latter part of 2016.
"In the meantime, we're going to continue to roll people and play and play guys that we see fit and not do a real good job of maybe describing our mindset or outlining their intentions because part of it is gamesmanship and part of it will define itself as we move forward."
Harrison, the Steelers' career sack leader and former NFL defensive player of the year, did not deserve to have a "Did Not Play" next to his name in the box score Sunday. (Arthur Moats played two snaps for Dupree). They could have at least played him some.
But why use him much when others are getting the job done (they have nine sacks)? He is 39 years old and he could be valuable at some point later in the season or even the playoffs.
Remember, too, that the Steelers have underestimated Harrison more than once – at the beginning of his career when he was undrafted and cut so many times he needed Band-Aids, and in 2013 when they had Jason Worilds and LaMarr Woodley and drafted Jarvis Jones No. 1 and released Harrison after he refused to take a pay cut. He was on the street in 2014, and they did not sign him until Jones was injured in the third game.
In part-time roles, he's had 15.5 sacks since then and led the Steelers in sacks last season with 5 while sharing the position with Jones through the first half of the season. He added 2.5 in the first two playoff games.
Maybe that will be the time Harrison shines again, in the postseason. He cannot be happy with not playing, but it's a long season, and Tomlin might have to call on him at some point.
