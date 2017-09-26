Dieter Kurtenbach: There's every reason to be concerned about the Raiders

As the tired sports cliche goes, you can't win 'em all.
No one expected the Raiders to go 16-0 this season. Even thinking they'd win 13 games was aggressive. The Raiders were never going to win 'em all.
But they weren't supposed to lose the way they did to Washington on Sunday night, either.
The Raiders' embarrassing 27-10 loss to Washington was perhaps the worst performance of the Jack Del Rio era. It was the kind of performance that this team – which fancies itself a Super Bowl contender – should have left behind in their ascendency.
But there it was, on full display for a national TV audience Sunday night: All of the Raiders' preseason concerns, manifesting themselves in one pitiful contest.
The question now: is Sunday night's performance was a one-time blip or is it a harbinger of things to come?
The Raiders entered the 2017 season with the second-best odds to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but they also entered the season as a team with serious, perhaps fatal, concerns.
The Raiders needed Derek Carr to take his game to the next level: transcendence.
Carr made his star on fourth-quarter comebacks last year, but the Raiders needed him to be better than a game-managing quarterback in the first three quarters of games. Going into this season, Carr had eight games where he's passed more than 35 times and accrued fewer than 200 passing yards. That's dink-and-dunk quarterbacking.
On Sunday, Carr, subtracting five garbage-time completions, was 14-of-26 for 85 yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. That's 3.27 yards per pass attempt when the game was actually on the line.
That's dink-and-dunk play that would make 49ers-era Alex Smith blush.
Hardly transcendent.
The Raiders also needed their star wide receiver, Amari Cooper, to make the questions about his hands to evaporate in the heat of an All-Pro-caliber season.
Instead, after another drop Sunday, Cooper leads the NFL in that category. His six drops in three games (on 16 catchable targets) are more than he had all of last season. His drop problem, which seemed to be eliminated last year, has come back with a vengeance.
The Raiders also needed their highly paid offensive line, an elite unit last year, to be an elite unit again this season. In the first two games, against the Titans and Jets, they looked the part. Against Washington, they were a sieve.
Carr was sacked four times, hurried six times, and Washington registered six tackles for losses Sunday. Carr, who doesn't have much poise in the pocket to begin with, was rushing even short throws amid the onslaught. The Raiders' offensive plan crumbled within the first 20 minutes of the game, and behind a line that wasn't living up to their billing, Carr proved incapable of creating a new one.
That's a surefire way to lose games.
And those were just the issues with the Raiders' offense. The defense – well, the Raiders needed a whole lot more from them coming into this season.
Would the pass rush be able to perform if Khalil Mack was double or triple teamed?
So far, there's been no answer to the affirmative. As we saw in the Raiders' preseason game against the Cowboys and again Sunday, when Oakland's pass rush goes up against good offensive lines (specifically good tackles), Mack can be relatively neutralized. In both contests, Mario Edwards and Bruce Irvin, the Raiders' pass rushers on the opposite side of Mack, didn't take advantage of the attention the All-Pro garnered, and the Oakland pass rush was neutral at best.
Irvin, who had 55 quarterback pressures last season, is on pace for 16 this year. Mack seemingly did it alone in 2016 – that won't work again this season, but so far, that's what seems to be happening. Washington was the best example of that reality to date.
The Raiders were also concerned if their linebacker play would be good enough.
To be concise: Sunday's game didn't alleviate any of those concerns.
And was the Oakland secondary going to be better this year?
Kirk Cousins posting a 150.7 quarterback rating Sunday provided an answer to that question – at least for one night.
And that's the good news: it was one game, and one game is not a trend.
But it is certainly disconcerting that seemingly everything the Raiders were concerned could go wrong this season did go wrong Sunday night.
You can't win a game – not even against the Jets – playing the way the Raiders played Sunday.
And if the Raiders only fix one or two of those big concerns in the coming weeks – say if Cooper stops dropping the ball and the secondary plays better – is that enough to turn a loss into a win?
The Raiders still appear to be in great position at 2-1, but their Week 1 win against a good Tennessee team can be chalked up to the NFL's Week 1 weirdness and their second win was against the Jets.
Sunday they played an average NFL team and were smoked.
Road games in the NFL are tough to win. It's even tougher for West Coast teams playing on the East Coast – the visiting teams only won 35 percent of those games between 2003 and 2016.
So maybe it was a one-game blip. An outlier on the chart.
But if the problems the Raiders were concerned would bubble up in the preseason remain at the surface in the weeks to come, you can pull a Cooper and drop those Super Bowl ideas.
