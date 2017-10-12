Newest Falcon worked construction, after-school program with NFL dream on hold

Taniela Tupou had to get a regular job.
The Falcons defensive tackle had his dream of playing pro football put on hold after getting cut by the Seahawks last season.
"I was doing demolition in construction," Tupou said on Wednesday, the day after being added to the Falcons' 53-man roster from the practice squad. "I was doing that and also working part-time at my wife's job. She's a second-grade teacher. I was doing an after-school program over there with some of the kids."
After starring at the University of Washington, where he made 59 tackles over 46 games at defensive tackle, Tupou had a tryout with the Seahawks last year. He made the team and played in the regular-season opener on Sept. 11. Two days later, he was released.
During the year out of football, Tupou worked his "regular job" and stayed in shape.
After a rookie minicamp tryout, the Falcons signed him on May 14. He made it through training camp and the exhibition season before getting waived. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 2, but waived two days later to make room for quarterback Jordan Knight. When the Falcons took on some injuries along the defensive line, he was re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 19.
Sometimes you touch your dream before grabbing hold.
"I took that as my role and my responsibility was to work hard during practice, prepare in my role on the practice squad to make sure the guys on the offense got a good look," Tupou said of his time on the Falcons practice squad. "It just paid off and they believe in me. I just hope I'm out there on Sunday. It's exciting."
When defensive tackle Jack Crawford was placed on the injured reserve with a season-ending bicep injury last week, the Falcons turned to Tupou.
"All the way through training camp I thought he got better and better," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "I thought he was definitely worth the time to develop to bring back into the mix."
Tupou, 24, is listed second behind Dontari Poe at defensive tackle on the team's depth chart.
"He has versatility," Quinn said. "He plays defensive tackle, nose tackle. He could play base defensive end in a pinch. So, I think it was the versatility that he has. He's got good quickness to move and stunt inside; that's one of the things that we like about him."
Tupou's work on the practice squad is being rewarded.
"He's doing an awesome job," defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel said. "That's the awesome part about what we do, one guy goes down and the next guy is ready to step in and play his role. Play your role, dominate your role and that's how you add on."
Tupou hopes he can stick on the roster.
"It's been kind of up and down," Tupou said. "I just kept grinding and I was fortunate enough to get on here. I just worked hard."
