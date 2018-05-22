This Bradley Chubb golf swing isn't pretty. But is it as bad as Charles Barkley's?

An NFL defensive end ought to be able to crush a golf ball — assuming they make contact.

The Denver Broncos in a tweet poked fun at former N.C. State star Bradley Chubb for a swing on the driving range during his rookie appearance at the team’s annual golf outing.

Chubb engineers a pretty standard whiff in the video the Broncos shared on Twitter on Monday afternoon. He actually knocks the ball off the tee, but for zero yards.

Despite the whiff, Chubb’s set-up isn’t awful and he swings on a decent plane.

It wasn’t as bad as some people suggested in the tweet's comments, that included footage of the well-known struggles another professional athlete — former NBA star Charles Barkley — once had with the sport.

Another commenter recommended Chubb seek out help from Chubbs Peterson, the one-handed golf pro played by Carl Weathers in the movie "Happy Gilmore."

The team also tweeted a poll asking fans for help reading one of Chubb’s putts, but it was misleading without showing the green.

Second-year Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has used the golf outing as team-building exercise and change of pace ahead of organized team activities, according to The Denver Post.

Chubb, who played defensive end for the Wolfpack, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He is listed as an outside linebacker for the Broncos.