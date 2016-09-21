Gallery: Carolina Panthers 09.21.16

Carolina Panthers wide receivers Devin Funchess, left and Kelvin Benjamin, right, joke around with quarterback Cam Newton, center, prior to the start of practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left and quarterback Cam Newton, right, joke around prior to the start of practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, right, glances over at wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, as they loosen up during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton smiles as he runs across a practice field to begin drills on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess jumps over a ball as he and his teammates prepare to begin drills on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hits the pads on a sled during drills on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis grabs ahold of a Roll Tackle Ring after hitting the pads on a sled during drills on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson grabs ahold of a Roll Tackle Ring after hitting the pads on a sled during drills on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. reaches out to catch a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess reaches out to catch a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. catches a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess catches a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, left, leads running backs Cameron Artis-Payne, center and Jalen Simmons over a set of pads during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess plays around after receiver Kelvin Benjamin caught a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, laughs with offensive coordinator Mike Shula after catching a pass during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen catches a pass over the middle during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass to a receiver during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin reaches out to catch a pass from quarterback Cam Newton during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess keeps his eyes on a pass from quarterback Cam Newton during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers assistant wide receivers coach Cam Turner during practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton responds to a reporter's question following practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton responds to a reporter's question following practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton responds to a reporter's question following practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton responds to a reporter's question following practice on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
