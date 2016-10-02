Instant analysis: Missing Josh Norman, and lot of other things

Instant analysis from the Carolina Panthers’ 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons:
This is not the same Panthers defense without Josh Norman.
Understatement of the day, I know.
But it was made painfully clear throughout Sunday’s beat-down by Atlanta.
Rookie corner Daryl Worley and third-year pro Bené Benwikere chased Julio Jones all over the Georgia Dome carpet Sunday to no avail. Same goes for second-round pick James Bradberry, who at least had a toe injury to fall back on as an excuse if he so chose.
When the opposing receiver and quarterback (Matt Ryan) are posting top-20 performances in NFL history, you know your defense has just been worked.
Drew Brees awaits in two weeks.
Cam Newton took an unncessary shot – again.
Newton slowed down before the goal line before reaching the goal line on a 2-point conversion try – and was promptly drilled by rookie linebacker Deion Jones.
Whatever the reason Newton did it, it played out much like New Orleans last season – when he was cracked by linebacker Michael Mauti after slowing up short of the goal line.
Newton said he would never do it again. But he did. And was screened for a concussion as a result.
Have the Panthers been slapped back to reality?
Ron Rivera has fought the fight against complacency since those first days after Super Bowl 50, and suggested last week the Panthers’ 1-2 start had as much to do with the quality of opposition as anything.
But Sunday was an embarrasment – in every aspect other than some individual efforts by the likes of punter Andy Lee (yeah, that’s an issue when punter is your MVP).
Rivera has pulled the Panthers off the mat following slow starts before. He’ll get the chance to do so again.
But it’s clear that the NFC South is not comprised entirely of “a bunch of slappies” this season.
