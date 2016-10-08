Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton ruled out of Monday’s game against Tampa Bay

The Panthers confirmed Saturday what seemed obvious all week -- quarterback Cam Newton will not play Monday night against Tampa Bay.
The Panthers officially ruled Newton out Saturday after the reigning league MVP did not practice all week while in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Derek Anderson will start in place of Newton, who will be sidelined for just the third game in six seasons.
Anderson beat the Bucs twice in 2014 while subbing for an injured Newton.
Newton is one of several starters who will miss Monday's prime-time game in Charlotte.
Left tackle Michael Oher (concussion), running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) and cornerback James Bradberry (toe) also were ruled out. Backup defensive tackle Vernon Butler will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain.
