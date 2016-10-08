Panthers respond to ex-teammate Captain Munnerlyn, who says they ‘don’t play well when they are down’

The Panthers say Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn can jump the ship following his comments about his former teammates packing it in when they get behind.
Munnerlyn, who played for the Panthers from 2009-2013, told the Sporting News that he knew the Vikings had Carolina beat as soon as Minnesota claimed the lead during a 22-10 victory in Week 3.
“When we took the lead … I know those guys. I knew it was over,” Munnerlyn told the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez. “I’ve been in that locker room before, so I knew. Those guys really don’t play well when they are down.”
A couple of Panthers players pointed to last week’s 48-33 loss at Atlanta as evidence that they don’t quit. Carolina trailed by 24 points early in the fourth quarter before making it a one-score game in the final two minutes on Philly Brown’s touchdown catch.
Cornerback Robert Alford’s interception return for a touchdown sealed it for the Falcons.
“They beat us. I guess he has a right to say whatever he wants,” Brown said of Munnerlyn.
“But you saw the Falcons game. We went out there and we battled. So it’s contradicting to say something like that and then have us go out and play like we did against Atlanta. ... That’s his opinion. But it’s whatever.”
Safety Kurt Coleman, who joined the Panthers before last season, said maybe that was the locker room culture when Munnerlyn was in Carolina. But Coleman said he hasn’t experienced it.
“I don’t believe that. I think we’ve done a great job. Case in point was just last week when we were down, what was it 24? I didn’t see a quit in anybody,” he said. “If anything I saw a fire that continued to grow and grow. And honestly, let’s just say if we had another quarter you never know what would have happened. I really believe that is a misrepresentation.”
Munnerlyn also told the Sporting News he remains close with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis and implied the Panthers believe they can still win a weak NFC South, like they did in 2014 at 7-8-1.
Davis told the Observer he didn’t say that, calling it “foolishness” and “a lie.” Munnerlyn also tweeted that he believes the Panthers will win their division, but he didn’t back down from his contention that Carolina plays poorly when it falls behind.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera seemed amused by the comments from Munnerlyn, who was one of Rivera’s favorite players when he was in Charlotte.
“I just want to remind him - short-term memory - we played San Francisco in the playoff game. If I remember correctly, he did get a 15-yard penalty for head-butting somebody if I remember correctly,” Rivera said with a smile. “He’ll get the message from there.”
Comments