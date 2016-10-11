Ron Rivera following 17-14 loss

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera discusses the team's Monday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rivera says that it is time to move forward.
Jeff Siner, jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will never have a game like that again. Newton was referencing this past Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Plus the team made errors last year but they were blown under the carpet because they were winning. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sports Videos