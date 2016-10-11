Carolina Panthers secondary yields to Tampa Bay QB

Midway through the third quarter Monday night against Tampa Bay, the Carolina Panthers took an eight-point lead when Cameron Artis-Payne scored from 12 yards out. The trick then was hanging on to it.
The Panthers couldn’t. On Tampa Bay’s next possession, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston carved the Panthers secondary – including new starting cornerback Daryl Worley – for two deep gains.
The first went to tight end Cameron Brate, a deep shot down the sideline for 38 yards. The very next play, Worley bit hard on Mike Evans’ double move, letting the wide receiver stride by him and stroll into the end zone.
A two-point conversion tied the score and set up a 17-14 Tampa Bay victory on a last-second field goal by Roberto Aguayo.
“Double move happened, it’s one play in the game,” Worley said. “Once I got to the sidelines, it’s forgotten about.
“You can’t do nothing about it once it’s already done.”
