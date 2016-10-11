Carolina Panthers

Panthers chances for making playoffs? ESPN says 7%; national writers weigh in

Compiled by Roland Wilkerson

David Newton. ESPN

This was a game of survival for the Carolina Panthers. With quarterback Cam Newton and four other starters out because of injuries, Monday night's game against Tampa Bay was one Carolina had to win to have a legitimate shot at a fourth straight NFC South title and trip to the playoffs. It got ugly. Really ugly. The Panthers weren't good enough to survive, as they made too many mistakes and gave up too many big plays to beat a Tampa Bay team that made almost as many mistakes.

The 17-14 loss dropped Carolina to 1-4. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that gives the Panthers a 7 percent chance of making the playoffs. Perhaps this Super Bowl curse is for real. The Panthers certainly appear cursed.

Aaron Beard, Associated Press

Overall, Carolina’s offense is averaging about a touchdown less per game from its NFL-best 31.2-point average last season, while the defense has struggled to get a pass rush and is surrendering 27 points per game after allowing about 19 a year ago. Carolina is also committing more penalties. They’ve committed 39 penalties for 330 yards, including a 15-yard facemask by Kony Ealy while trying to tackle Jacquizz Rodgers in the final minute to set up Roberto Aguayo’s 38-yard field goal for the win.

Ron Clements, Sporting News

The Panthers had a streak of 35 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards snapped last week in Atlanta. Carolina ran for just 49 yards in the 48-33 loss, but got things back on track Monday with 136 total rushing yards. The Panthers are now 1-4 and the defending NFC champions are in danger of missing the playoffs. They would be the 13th team to lose the Super Bowl and miss the playoffs the following season. The 2004 Panthers also missed the playoffs following their Super Bowl loss the previous season.

Steve Reed, Associated Press

The Panthers, who have won three straight NFC South titles, are now three full games behind the Atlanta Falcons. “We’ve got a laundry list of things that didn’t go our way,” Olsen said. “The reality is, in this league, you make your own luck. You make your own fate. You can’t sit around and hope the ball bounced your way. Right now, it’s not, but that’s just the nature of this league. It goes in flows. There’s times where it seems like everything you do is right, the ball bounces your way, but that’s not the case right now for us. We’ve got to make our own luck, because nobody’s feeling sorry for us. That’s just the reality right now.”

TURNOVER PRONE: The Panthers turned the ball over just 19 times last season en route to the Super Bowl. This year they already have 14 turnovers in the first five games.

Ron Rivera following 17-14 loss

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera discusses the team's Monday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rivera says that it is time to move forward.

Jeff Siner, jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
 

