Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton participates in a pregame warmup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans before Sunday's game against the Saints.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will never have a game like that again. Newton was referencing this past Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Plus the team made errors last year but they were blown under the carpet because they were winning. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sports Videos