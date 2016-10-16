Gallery: Carolina Panthers 38, New Orleans Saints 41

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, tries to stop New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore from making an interception of a Cam Newton pass during second quarter action in the end zone at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Moore intercepted the ball.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs a lap around the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field during a warmup prior to the team's game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton prays at a goal post at Mercedes-Benz Superdome prior to a pregame warmup on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen prepares to run a route at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during a pregame warmup on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen catches a pass at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during a pregame warmup on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin reaches out to catch a ball at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during a pregame warmup on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton goes through his pregame ritual of stretching at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton prepares to start throwing passes at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. during a pregame warmup. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. during a pregame warmup. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs across the field at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. during a pregame warmup. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fakes a handoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. during a pregame warmup. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme smiles as he poses for photos with friends at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston reaches out to catch a pass during a pregame warmup at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman reaches out to catch a pass during a pregame warmup at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, back to camera left, hugs former Panthers and current New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper, right, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme, center, leads running backs coach Jim Skipper, right, to another old team member as wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl, left, looks on at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, center/right, watches the Panthers run through a pregame warmup at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, bottom, looks up as New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore interceptes a Cam Newton pass during second quarter action in the end zone at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill , right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees in the back corner of an end zone as Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, left, applies defensive pressure during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill , left, maintains control of the ball as he catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees in the back corner of an end zone as Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, applies defensive pressure during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill , left, maintains control of the ball as he catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees in the back corner of an end zone as Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, applies defensive pressure during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill , left, maintains control of the ball after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees in the back corner of an end zone as Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, applies defensive pressure during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center/left, rushes in to argue that New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill did not maintain control of the ball while catching a pass from quarterback Drew Brees in the back corner of an end zone during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
As officials confer, right, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, tries to persuade them that New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill did not maintain control of the ball while catching a pass from quarterback Drew Brees in the back corner of an end zone during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, dives for the pylon and touchdown as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, attempts to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, dives for the pylon and touchdown as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, attempts to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates his two-point pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano jogs off the field following fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Gano missed a field goal attempt during fourth quarter action that would have tied the game. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left and running back Jonathan Stewart, right, celebrate Stewart's touchdown run during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown run by running back Jonathan Stewart during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown run by running back Jonathan Stewart during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, center, misses a field goal attempt during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, catches a two-point pass from quarterback Cam Newton as New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb, right, applies defensive pressure during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, left, walks off the field following fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Former Carolina Panthers and current New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper, left, stops to hug Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, following fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field following fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston, center and cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, attempt to tackle New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, left, following a pass reception during late fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers full back Mike Tolbert, left, is wrapped up by New Orleans Saints defensive end Kasim Edebali, right, during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers personnel walk left tackle Mike Remmers, center, off the field after he was injured during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen rushes with the ball for yardage following a pass reception during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, smiles with New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz, right, after Davis held Lutz up by his jersey following a kick during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38. Lutz would kick the game winning field goal.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart dances in an end zone following a rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands in the pocket and passes during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin fights to pick up yardage following a pass reception as New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb, right/bottom attempts to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Teddy Williams, left, intercepts a pass by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Teddy Williams, right, looks to fake out New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead IV, left, after intercepting a pass during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass from the pocket during third quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, rolls out of the pocket as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley, right, chases during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, waits for the snap against the New Orleans Saints during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, yells instructions to the line during third quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, left, tries to cut back during third quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continues to throw a pass as he is wrapped up by a New Orleans Saints defender during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, looks for a call from an official as New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, left, falls to the turf during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Vaccaro was called for a penalty on the play. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Looking on at left is full back Mike Tolbert. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Looking on at left is full back Mike Tolbert. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, looks on as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, left, catches a pass from quarterback Drew Brees during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center and defensive tackle Kyle Love, right, chase after New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, left, during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., is unable to catch a pass from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Ginn Jr., was also called for offensive pass interference on the play. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, disagrees with a call during third quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson continues to fight for yardage against the New Orleans Saints during third quarter action following a pass reception at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz, center, is knocked to the turf as he kicked a field goal during first half action by Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, bottom, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. A penalty was called against the Panthers on the play. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley looks on in amazement after being called for a penalty for knocking New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz, to the turf as he kicked a field goal during first half action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Members of the Carolina Panthers defense huddle together on the sideline during first half action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, left, takes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to the turf following a pass during fourth quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
The Carolina Panthers wait to run onto the field to play the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drops back into the pocket to pass to a receiver against the Carolina Panthers during first quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees calls out a play to the offensive line during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees during first quarter action as Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston, right, looks to make the tackle at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin reaches out to attempt a catch of a pass by quarterback Cam Newton as New Orleans Saints defensive back Ken Crawley applies pressure during first quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Benjamin was ruled to not have had control of the ball. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin reaches out to attempt a catch of a pass by quarterback Cam Newton as New Orleans Saints defensive back Ken Crawley applies pressure during first quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Benjamin was ruled to not have had control of the ball. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin reaches out to attempt a catch of a pass by quarterback Cam Newton as New Orleans Saints defensive back Ken Crawley applies pressure during first quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Benjamin was ruled to not have had control of the ball. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees calls out a play to the offensive line during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees as Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, gives chase during first quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas celebrates a touchdown pass reception from quarterback Drew Brees against the Carolina Panthers during second quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart is unable to leap over the New Orleans Saints defense on a run during second quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers tackle Mike Remmers looks at quarterback Cam Newton as he calls signals during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left and cornerback Daryl Worley, right, try to make the tackle on New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill, center, following a pass reception during second quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, center, sits on the team's bench with his teammates during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, leaps above New Orleans Saints defensive back Ken Crawley, left, in an attempt at a reception during second quarter action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Benjamin was ruled to be out of bounds on the play. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, questions a call with head linesman Jerod Phillips, right, during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. Benjamin was ruled to be out of bounds on the play. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
Carolina Panthers wide receivers Philly Brown, left and Devin Funchess, right, celebrate Funchess' touchdown pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, LA. The Saints defeated the Panthers 41-38.
