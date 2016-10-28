Panthers corner placed on IR

Just when the Carolina Panthers thought their corners were getting healthier...
Teddy Williams has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Friday morning. The cornerback left practice early with a trainer on Thursday.
“Teddy Williams came out to practice, we were getting warmed up and stuff like that and he kind of felt something,” said head coach Ron Rivera at the time. “And so he went in to see (the athletic trainer) and they examined him.”
Cornerback Leonard Johnson was activiated from the non-football injury list as well, the team announced, after a long recovery from Achilles surgery last spring.
He joins the three healthy corners remaining on the Panthers’ roster: Robert McClain, Daryl Worley and Zack Sanchez. James Bradberry is a game day decision, though his reps are increasing daily at practice.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments