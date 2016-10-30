Panthers corner inactive against Cardinals

Panthers rookie cornerback James Bradberry will be inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona, according to a league source.
Bradberry practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable. Panthers coach Ron Rivera called him a game-time decision, and Bradberry's injured toe did not feel good Sunday, the source said.
Bradberry, the second-round pick from Samford, will miss his third consecutive game with turf toe.
Rookie Daryl Worley and veteran Robert McClain are expected to start at corner. McClain was limited late in the week with hamstring soreness.
Other Panthers inactives include running back Cameron Artis-Payne, linebacker Jeremy Cash, left tackle Michael Oher, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and tight ends Scott Simonson and Chris Manhertz.
Arizona receiver John Brown is active after missing last week with leg pain due to sickle-cell traits, and Michael Floyd is active after getting a bit banged up last week against Seattle. Cardinals inactives include wide receiver Chris Hubert, linebacker Alex Okafor, guard Cole Toner, defensive tackle Olsen Pierre, tight end Darren Fells, defensive tackle Ed Stinson and defensive tackle Xavier Williams.
