Gallery: Carolina Panthers 30, Arizona Cardinals 20

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) is congratulated by middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) on scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Former Bank of America Chairman and CEO Hugh McColl Jr. , left, and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson drive amongst the players during pre game of the Arizona Cardinals -Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) runs a gauntlet during pre game of the Arizona Cardinals -Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) and defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) in the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy, left, cradles the ball after intercepting a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20. At right, Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and linebacker Thomas Davis follow to congratulate Ealy.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy, center/left, is congratulated by defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, right/center, after Ealy intercepted a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy, back to camera/center, gives the ball he intercepted on a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during fourth quarter action to a fan at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, left and quarterback Cam Newton, right, bump one another prior to the team's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Carolina Panthers full back Mike Tolbert, left, jokes around with running back Jonathan Stewart, right, prior to the team's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with cornerback Daryl Worley (26) during pre game of the Arizona Cardinals -Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield during pre game of the Arizona Cardinals -Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy, back to camera/center, is congratulated by his teammates and defensive tackle Kyle Love, center/facing camera, after Ealy intercepted a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers punter Andy Lee (8) holds as kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3), causing him to fumble, in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) makes his way through the Arizona Cardinals defense during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera questions head linesman Derick Bowers (74), referee Walt Coleman (65), and side judge Alan Eck (76) about a call in the second half while playing against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love (77) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) deflects and later intercepts a \ass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) reaches out to sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) heads upfield as Arizona Cardinals defensive back D.J. Swearinger (36) tries to bring him down in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Arizona Cardinals defense in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) questions head linesman Derick Bowers (74) about a non-call while playing against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) celebrates his sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) wraps up Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (38) in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) wraps up Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) calls a play against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
A Carolina Panthers celebrates the team's play against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) looks over at middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) as Davis heads to the enzone for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) heads to the enzone for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) lis congratulated by cornerback Daryl Worley (26) on scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) questions head linesman Derick Bowers (74) about a call while playing against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) after throwing a pass in the pocket during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, rushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, pushes Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, center/bottom, aside following a pass reception as Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, right, looks to assist on the play during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers back up center Gino Gradkowski, center, prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Cam Newton after center Ryan Kalil was injured during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass to a receiver during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer's helmet flies off as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers cornerback Leonard Johnson, left, during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackles Star Lotulelei , left and Kawann Short work together to sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, center, during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers fans celebrate the play of Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly during action at Bank of America Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker smiles after pounding the Keep Pounding drum at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, tries to break free of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kareem Martin's grasp on a run during first quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart flips backwards over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marcus Cooper, bottom, on a run toward the goal line during first quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, celebrates a touchdown by the team against the Arizona Cardinals with teammates Joe Webb, left and Derek Anderson, right, during first quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, pushes Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, aside following a pass reception during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton smiles at the Arizona Cardinals line following a play during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, questions an officials call during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, left, rushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, right, during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left/center, leaps through the air to congratulate cornerback Leonard Johnson, right/center, following his sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, breaks up a pass meant for Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham, right, during first quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, left, reaches out to linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, after Thompson was injured during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown is swarmed by the Arizona Cardinals defense following a pass reception during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers back up center Gino Gradkowski, center, hikes the ball to quarterback Cam Newton after center Ryan Kalil was injured during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center and defensive end Charles Johnson, right, rush Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, breaks to the outside on a run as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kevin Minter, right, chases during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center, rushes up the middle for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during second quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, congratulates running back Jonathan Stewart, right, on his touchdown run during second quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, left, rushes out of the backfield on a run as the Arizona Cardinals defense converges during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, right, rushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is hit by Arizona Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger, right, following a run during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, bottom/center and safety Tre Boston, left, make the tackle on Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington, bottom, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, right, rushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, back/right and cornerback Daryl Worley, bottom, make the tackle on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, makes the tackle on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center/left, makes the tackle on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, center, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, right, breaks into a hole as the Arizona Cardinals defense converges during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, left, looks to shake Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson, right, on a run during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, calls the team together in the closing moments of fourth quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) disrupts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84), as outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) closes in, during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) leaps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marcus Cooper (41) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) taps center Ryan Kalil (67) on the helmet after Kalil was injured playing against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) heads to the loader room after being injured playing against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates the team's touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with tight end Greg Olsen (88) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) goes up for a reception against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tharold Simon (29) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass, as he is protected by center Gino Gradkowski (66) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) heads upfield after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and running back Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) sacks and causes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) to fumble during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks to line judge Kevin Codey (16) while playing against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016. The Panthers won, 30-20
