October 30, 2016 8:13 PM

Status of injured Panthers starters Kalil, Thompson up to doctors

By Joseph Person

The Panthers lost a pair of starters to injury Sunday, with center Ryan Kalil and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson both leaving in the second quarter of the 30-20 win against Arizona.

Kalil injured his right shoulder and Thompson went down with a right knee injury. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said early indications were that both players sustained sprains.

Neither player was available to the media after the game.

“The first thing I was told (is that Kalil) sprained his shoulder, so that’s all I have on that,” Rivera said. “The other one is Shaq Thompson and I was told he sprained his knee. ... We’ll find out once they see the doctors.”

Kalil injured his shoulder early in the game, prompting a game official to send Kalil to the sideline initially. He returned one play later, then left for good in the second quarter.

Thompson’s injury happened on a sack of Carson Palmer when Thompson was away from the play. He was in uniform on the sideline throughout the second half, but never went back in the game.

