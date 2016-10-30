Status of injured Panthers starters Kalil, Thompson up to doctors

The Panthers lost a pair of starters to injury Sunday, with center Ryan Kalil and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson both leaving in the second quarter of the 30-20 win against Arizona.
Kalil injured his right shoulder and Thompson went down with a right knee injury. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said early indications were that both players sustained sprains.
Neither player was available to the media after the game.
“The first thing I was told (is that Kalil) sprained his shoulder, so that’s all I have on that,” Rivera said. “The other one is Shaq Thompson and I was told he sprained his knee. ... We’ll find out once they see the doctors.”
Kalil injured his shoulder early in the game, prompting a game official to send Kalil to the sideline initially. He returned one play later, then left for good in the second quarter.
Thompson’s injury happened on a sack of Carson Palmer when Thompson was away from the play. He was in uniform on the sideline throughout the second half, but never went back in the game.
