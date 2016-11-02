Ron Rivera on talk with Roger Goodell

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera spoke briefly about his discussion with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the hits that Cam Newton takes.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke directly to not feeling safe during games during his post-game press conference on Sunday. Despite the Panthers' 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton said the breaking point was when he could have torn his Achilles tendon.

