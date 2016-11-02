Cam Newton sits with media

Before speaking to the media at a Wednesday press conference Cam Newton sat down for a brief chat with the media.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke directly to not feeling safe during games during his post-game press conference on Sunday. Despite the Panthers' 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton said the breaking point was when he could have torn his Achilles tendon.

