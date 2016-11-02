Panther named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, but it takes him hours to find out

Carolina defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning, but he didn’t find out about it until he was in his position meetings later in the day.
“Coach (Eric) Washington told us in the defensive line meeting room,” said Lotulelei. “That’s when I found out.”
He earned the honor after a career-high three sacks against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in a 30-20 Carolina victory on Sunday. The defensive line recorded a season-high eight sacks, after entering the contest with just 12 through six games.
Lotulelei isn’t one to boast about being the first Panther this season to earn a Player of the Week nod from the league.
“Yeah, it feels good,” he said. “But at the same time I couldn’t have done it with all the guys on defense.”
