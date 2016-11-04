Carolina CB Leonard Johnson inspired by Parker, Paisley, and Panthers’ faith in him

0:41 Matthew in Charlotte Pause

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:50 Obama criticizes NC's Richard Burr for mimicking Trump rhetoric

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:16 Gifts for kids and help for adults