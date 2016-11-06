Observer reporters preview Panthers at Rams

Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person preview Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams, and make their picks.
mpersinger@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke directly to not feeling safe during games during his post-game press conference on Sunday. Despite the Panthers' 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton said the breaking point was when he could have torn his Achilles tendon.

Sports Videos