Smoke from wildfires noticeable in Charlotte as Panthers prepare for prime time

As wildfires in western North Carolina continue to spread, smoke was noticeable in Charlotte’s air on Wednesday as Carolina Panthers players headed into practice.
Due to the smoke, Charlotte went from a Code Orange on Tuesday morning to a Code Red on Wednesday morning in the air quality index
While Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis noticed the campfire smell and hazy air, none of the three said the smoke affected their breathing at practice.
“I don’t really know a lot about it,” said Olsen. “I knew there were fires going across the western part of the state but I didn’t think (the smoke) would reach this far. I hope everyone is OK, and that they put it out.”
Carolina is hosting the Saints for Thursday Night Football, a prime time national production, but it is unlikely any game-day changes will be made due to the smoke.
“Fortunately, (the fires) are not close to us,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Unfortunately it’s close to someone.”
