Gallery: Carolina Panthers 23, New Orleans Saints 20

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn,Jr (19) hauls in a touchdown past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) late in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won, 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dances during warmups prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield during pre game prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception during pre game prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) stretches during pre game prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Cam Newton (1) during pre game prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wears a pair of cleats with foxtails prior to action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, right, is unable to gain much yardage as New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell, left, makes the tackle during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin jogs to the team's sideline grimacing after catching a pass against the New Orleans Saints during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, center/left, makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightower, center, right, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, races to make the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightowner, right, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints tight end John Phillips, right, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, center, kicks the team's first three-points against the New Orleans Saints during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison celebrates his recovery of a sack/strip of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive ends Charles Johnson, left and Mario Addison work together to make a sack/strip of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly, top and Shaq Thompson, bottom, combine to make the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightowner, center, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, left, fights for yardage as New Orleans Saints defensive end Darryl Tapp, bottom, looks to make the tackle during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, makes the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, left, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson celebrates his play with defensive end Mario Addison to strip/sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Chicago Cubs pitcher C.J. Edwards, left, poses with Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr, right, after hitting the "Keep Pounding" drum prior to the team's game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Chicago Cubs pitcher C.J. Edwards, left, poses with Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr, right, prior to hitting the "Keep Pounding" drum prior to the team's game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Chicago Cubs pitcher C.J. Edwards, left, poses with Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr, right, after hitting the "Keep Pounding" drum prior to the team's game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn,Jr (19) hauls in a touchdown past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) late in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) intercepts a p[ass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener (82) as cornerback James Bradberry (24) closes in during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) as defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) closes in during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb (28) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to throw downfield against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) heads upfield after a reception as New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (46) closes in to tackle during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns the ball after a blocked New Orleans Saints field goal attempt in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) gets upended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (46) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Benjamin was injured on the play. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets sacked by New Orleans Saints inside linebacker Nate Stupar (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for running room as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) closes in during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) has his field goal attempt blocked by the Carolina Panthers defense and later returned by middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers led, 20-3, at halftime
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, is helped onto a cart after being injured during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, is taken off the field on a cart after being injured during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, left, reaches out to Luke Kuechly, right, after Kuechly was injured on a play against the New Orleans Saints during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, moves in to help make a tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightower, left, during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Kuechly was injured on the play and had to be carted off the field. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, is tended to by doctors after being injured on a play against the New Orleans Saints during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly, left, is carted off the field after he was injured on a play against the New Orleans Saints during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) gets injured as he combines to tackle New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightower (34) along with cornerback Robert McClain (27) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Kuechly was injured on the play. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) slaps hands with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) as he is carted off the field in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is tended to by head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, after being injured against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) gets injured as he combines to tackle New Orleans Saints running back Tim Hightower (34) along with cornerback Robert McClain (27) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Kuechly was injured on the play. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera discusses a call with side judge Boris Cheek (41) while playing against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman (16) scores a touchdown past Carolina Panthers cornerback Robert McClain (27) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb (14) runs a kickoff back against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walks off the field with team members after they defeated the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston, right, causes New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman, left, to drop a pass during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball up the middle as New Orleans Saints linebacker Nate Stupar looks to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, center, limps off the field following a play against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Leonard Johnson, center, is helped from the field after being injured during third quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, disputes a call with head linesman Steve Stelljes, right, during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, battles New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief, right, during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Kuechly was later injured during fourth quarter action and carted from the field. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo replaced linebacker Luke Kuechly after Kuechly was injured during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers full back Mike Tolbert, left, fights for yardage as New Orleans Saints defensive end Paul Kruger, right, looks to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers guard Chris Scott, center, replaced center Ryan Kalil after Kalil was injured during action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., right, drops a punted ball during fourth quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton calls out a play against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy celebrates a play against the New Orleans Saints during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, left and cornerback James Bradberry, right, make the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, center, during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) heads upfield after recovering a blocked New Orleans Saints field goal attempt in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walks off the field with team members after they defeated the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) brings down New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy kicks to the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws downfield against the Carolina Panthers defense in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) is ruffed up by New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) on a field goal attempt in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera considers throwing the challenge flag after a play against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) points toward the crowd as he celebrates a 40-yard touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) looks for running room against New Orleans Saints free safety Vonn Bell (48) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Panthers won 23-20.
