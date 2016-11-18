Fans react to Luke Kuechly’s scary injury: ‘I won’t sleep until I know what’s going on.’

On Thursday night, the crowd at Bank of America Stadium sat in stunned silence as linebacker Luke Kuechly was carted to the locker room after a scary collision. Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Friday that Kuechly is in the NFL concussion protocol.
As Kuechly sobbed on that cart as it rolled into the locker room, I turned to you, the fans. I asked, via Twitter, “What did you see, hear and feel when Kuechly got hurt?”
This is what you said:
Adam Mohamed, Alexandria, Va.: “It was really sad seeing Luke like that. It got me a bit emotional since he is our leader! From what I could tell it looked it he took a shot the head/chest area. He looked like he was in complete shock and was having issues breathing. It was great to see the guys rally around him and get the W! Was also a nice touch seeing roman Harper rally around the cart and offer his support!”
Steven Calcutt, Florence, S.C.: “It was gut wrenching. Haven’t felt that sick watching an injury since Marcus Lattimore.”
Rose Willard, Atlanta: “My heart and breathing stopped. Tears welled in my eyes and began to pour when the camera focused in on Luke and he was having trouble breathing and was in apparent pain and in tears. He is the heart of this team. I pray that he is OK. I did not like the very disoriented look on his face as he was carted off the field.”
Chris Allen, Raleigh: “When you see a player like Luke go down, you hold your breath. But when the cart comes out, it takes away whatever breath you had left.”
Caroline Corzine, Waxhaw: “When people realized Luke was down there was a quiet in our section. A Saints fan near us said, ‘I may not like the Panthers but Luke’s a good guy, I like him, hope he’s OK.’ There was definitely a feeling of concern as he is such a huge part of the heart of our team. When he moved and sat up the entire stadium rung with echoes of ‘Luuuuuuuuuke.’ When they carted him off people were on their feet and cheering Luuuuuuuuuke!’”
Joan Ellis, Denver, N.C.: “I was sitting in the upper upper deck 523, and when we saw Luke down the entire section went completely silent. People had their heads in their hands. The longer he stayed down on the field, the more worried we all became. Many of us were searching twitter or sports news sites on our phone to get some information. Sadly, when you attend the games, you get less info than those at home.”
Kevin Ketchie, Mooresville: “It felt like this season all summed up in one play – a powerful juggernaut with so much strength and passion having their heart ripped out on national television. That hurt. A win against the Saints is always a good win, but that was the biggest gut punch I have ever felt watching a ‘win.’ I can’t put it into words but Keuchly epitomizes Carolina football – so when he’s hurt the entire Panther Nation is hurt. Prayers up for Luke. We love you, man.”
Cortnie Nomikos, Fayetteville: “My heart stopped beating, when I saw No. 59 on the ground. My eyes started filling with tears as I watched the big bad Luke Kuechly begin crying and my heart broke.”
Kit Jory, Modesto, Calif.: “Let me say that I have never, in all my years of football seen a player with the talent, heart, character, that Luke has. Seeing what I saw tonight, and knowing what a warrior he is, it’s pretty obvious this is serious. My family will pray for him. I can say that Panther football will never be the same for me ever since Luke joined the team and it will never be the same after he’s played his last game for Carolina. I will always be a Carolina fan, but the personal respect I have for Luke and his character far outweighs my love for the Panthers. I fear for his injury and for him to return to the game, and selfishly fear for him not returning to play.”
Cody Fenton Bakersfield, Calif.: “College student in California, watching the game on my cellphone while working a shift as a server. So I’m only catching snippets of the game, as I’m going in and out of the staff area. Pretty excited how the game’s going, but definitely leery because of how last weeks game turned out. Walking by, heard partly “Kuechly… Concussion evaluation.” Did a literal double-take and swore up and down. Kuechly is a great player and person in general. Would easily give the season away to have him healthy.”
Priscilla Gutierrez, San Jose, Calif.: “When I saw the look on his face and tears in his eyes I knew it was serious and I immediately began praying for him as I broke down in tears myself. Luke is the reason I watch football. I am just devastated and won’t sleep until I know what’s going on with him.”
Janet Greene, Charlotte: “Everyone around me at the game, male or female, including myself had tears in their eyes as Luke was wheeled off the field. The topic of conversation turned from a rival win to only Luke’s well being. It wasn’t because of the team impact, but because he has captured Charlotte’s heart.”
Darwin Brandis, Wilmington: “We’ve all seen horrific injuries on the football field, and we’ve all seen players cry, but I’ve never been more worried about a player than I was this evening after seeing that look on Luke Kuechly’s face. ... Whatever it was, that look will haunt me for the rest of the season.”
Jamie Pruitt, Greensboro: “It felt like watching a family member get hurt and there was nothing you could do. Seeing the team come around him and everyone stand and yelling Luke in support gave me goosebumps all over. It’s a family thing.”
