Gallery: Carolina Panthers 28, San Diego Chargers 16

Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in the send zone for a safety in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception during pre game prior to playing the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton (1) greet each other during pre game prior to playing the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) motivates the \defensive line during pre game prior to playing the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) greet each other during pre game prior to playing the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) makes a pass downfield during pre game prior to playing the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) heads upfield after a reception against the San Diego Chargers in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) goes up and over the San Diego Chargers defense for a touchdown in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) fumbles the ball as Carolina Panthers outside linebacker A.J. Klein (56) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) pressure him in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) scores a touchdown as San Diego Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams (42) tries to defend in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in the send zone for a safety in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his intercepted San Diego Chargers pass with middle linebacker Luke Kuechly in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) heads upfield as San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) tries to tackle him after an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
San Diego Chargers running back Kenneth Farrow (27) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) after he lost his helmet in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gains yards as San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer (56) works to tackle him in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed (38) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) at the goal line in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) comes down with an intercepted San Diego Chargers pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) races upfield on a punt return as San Diego Chargers punter Drew Kaser (8) tries to track hime down during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gives directions to his team while playing the San Diego Chargers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws downfield against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) celebrates is sack for a safety with defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) while playing the San Diego Chargers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the San Diego Chargers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly congratulates the defense as they walk off the field against the San Diego Chargers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the San Diego Chargers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Paul Soliai, center, recovers a fumble by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during first quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Paul Soliai, left/center, is congratulated by safety Kurt Coleman after Soliai recovered a fumble by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during first quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, right, intercepts a pass by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers meant for wide receiver Tyrell Williams, left, during first quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess catches a pass from quarterback Cam Newton over the middle as San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed, right, chases during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, rushes for yardage as San Diego Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel, right, looks to make the tackle during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, right, chases after the ball he fumbled as the Carolina Panthers defense continues to rush during first quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The ball was recovered by Panthers defensive tackle Paul Soliai. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton as San Diego Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams, right, applies pressure during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton as San Diego Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams, right, applies pressure during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart breaks free of the San Diego Chargers defense on a run during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Stewart would flip, land on top of San Diego defenders roll on to his feet and pick up extra yardage on the play. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart flips over from the legs of a San Diego Chargers defender on a run during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Stewart would flip, land on top of San Diego defenders roll on to his feet and pick up extra yardage on the play. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart lands back on his feet after tumbling over and flipping back over a San Diego Chargers defender on a run during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Stewart would flip, land on top of San Diego defenders roll on to his feet and pick up extra yardage on the play. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, right, is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, left, during first quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire, right, sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire performs a celebratory dance after sacking San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire performs a celebratory dance after sacking San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. fights to pick up yardage on a return during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart tumbles onto the legs of a San Diego Chargers defender on a run during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Stewart would flip, land on top of San Diego defenders roll on to his feet and pick up extra yardage on the play. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart rushes for additional yardage after landing back on his feet after tumbling over and flipping back over a San Diego Chargers defender on a run during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Stewart would flip, land on top of San Diego defenders roll on to his feet and pick up extra yardage on the play. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein, left, sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, center during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The ball was recovered by Panthers defensive end Wes Horton. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton, left, holds onto the ball he recovered on a fumble by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, center, is unable to make a pass reception of a pass by quarterback Cam Newton as San Diego Chargers safety Jahleel Addae, back to camera, looks to intercept the ball during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Initially an interception was called on the play but the replay official reviewed the pass interception ruling and the play was reversed and ruled an incomplete pass. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, center, is unable to make a pass reception of a pass by quarterback Cam Newton as San Diego Chargers safety Jahleel Addae, back to camera, looks to intercept the ball during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Initially an interception was called on the play but the replay official reviewed the pass interception ruling and the play was reversed and ruled an incomplete pass. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, left, rushes around San Diego Chargers tackle King Dunlap, left/top, to get a hand on the jersey of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center/left, avoids a San Diego Chargers defender as he rushes for yardage during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, breaks to the outside on a run against the San Diego Chargers during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown pass reception by wide receiver Devin Funchess against the San Diego Chargers during second quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches his team play against the San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire (91) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) tries to find running room close to the goal line against the San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) tries to stretch toward the goal line against San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer (56) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) encourages the fans while playing against the San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) tackles San Diego Chargers running back Kenneth Farrow (27) as he tries to control the ball for a reception during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire (91) closes in to sack San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs away from San Diego Chargers defenders during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) remains on the ground at the goal line, pleading his case for a touchdown, against San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) pleads his case for a touchdown against San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera throws the challenge flag on a no touchdown call while playing against San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers lost the challenge on the play, but won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) celebrates with defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) after intercepting a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) heads back upheld after intercepting a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, top, helps make the tackle on San Diego Chargers running back Kenneth Farrow, center, with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, bottom/left, during third quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, congratulates his teammates following a play against the San Diego Chargers during third quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, right, disrupts a pass reception attempt by San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, left, during third quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass to a receiver during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, center, intercepts a pass meant for San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, tries to knock away a pass to San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, right, during third quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, tries to knock away a pass to San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, right, during third quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, left, knocks away a pass meant for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams, right, during third quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) gestures toward a game official while playing against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception against the San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) makes a reception against the San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a reception past Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates running back Jonathan Stewart (28) touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception in front of San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed (38) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, left, knocks down a pass attempt to San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, right, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed, right, intercepts a pass meant for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, sits on the team's bench frustrated after throwing a pass intercepted by San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed meant for Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center, is lifted into the air by San Diego Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel, left and linebacker Korey Toomer, right, on a run during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera waits for action to resume against the San Diego Chargers during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following the team's victory over the San Diego Chargers 28-16 on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following the team's victory over the San Diego Chargers 28-16 on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) smiles as he leaves the field after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) jumps in the air as he is introduced prior to playing the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16.
