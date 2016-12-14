Cam Newton on Josh Norman

Following practice on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke about former Panthers cornerback Josh Norman's competitiveness and analogies.
Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton understands that his numbers are down for the season. The offensive line has faced injuries and players playing out of position. On Thursday, Newton was asked why he thinks his numbers are down during a press conference.

Tying up tiegate with Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke with the media on Thursday and reiterated that he supports head coach Ron Rivera's decision to bench him for the first series against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Newton violated the team's dress code.

