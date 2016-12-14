Cam Newton on Josh Norman

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton understands that his numbers are down for the season. The offensive line has faced injuries and players playing out of position. On Thursday, Newton was asked why he thinks his numbers are down during a press conference.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke with the media on Thursday and reiterated that he supports head coach Ron Rivera's decision to bench him for the first series against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Newton violated the team's dress code.
During the fourth quarter of the Carolina Panthers football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, linebacker Luke Kuechly was carted off the field. Hear quarterback Cam Newton and the NFL team's head coach, Ron Rivera, discuss Kuechly and what his injury means to the team.