Carolina Panthers

December 18, 2016 3:04 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

0 Tight ends in NFL history who have posted three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Greg Olsen needs 93 yards to accomplish the feat.

4 Consecutive games for Cam Newton with a completion percentage below 50 percent. It’s the longest such streak since Andrew Luck went four games below 50 percent in 2012.

4 Consecutive victories for the Panthers against Washington, which last defeated Carolina in 2006.

39 Sacks for the Panthers, who entered the weekend leading the league.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

69 Tyler Larsen

RG

79 Chris Scott

RT

70 Trai Turner

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

94 Kony Ealy

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

96 Wes Horton

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

59 Luke Kuechly

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

5 Michael Palardy

H

5 Michael Palardy

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: DE Charles Johnson (hamstring), T Daryl Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kelvin Benjamin (back), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion), LB David Mayo (concussion), QB Cam Newton (shoulder).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

L 20-17

17

New Orleans

W 23-20

27

At Oakland

L 35-32

December

4

At Seattle

L 40-7

11

San Diego

W 28-16

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

Panthers thoughts on Josh Norman

View more video

Sports Videos