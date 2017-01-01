Gallery: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Carolina Panthers 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders celebrate as Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) sits on the field after an incomplete 2-point conversion pass to Olsen late in the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield during warmups prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception during warmups prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) emotes during warmups prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) cradles the ball during warmups prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson gives a pep talk to the defense during warmups prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) makes a reception during warmups prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) reaches up for a tipped Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass for an interception in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a town down past Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) reaches up for a tipped Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass for an interception in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) comes down with a tipped Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass for an interception in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) comes down with a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Brown lost possession of the ball to Tandy on the way to the ground.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) looses possession of the ball to Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) for an interception in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) sits on the field as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders celebrate after an incomplete 2-point conversion pass to Olsen late in the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) tries two dislodge the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) on the game-winning touchdown late in the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) watches his 36-yard field goal attempt miss, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28), looks on, in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) watches his 36-yard field goal attempt miss, as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender waves "no good' in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) celebrates his touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) late in the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Panthers played for a game-winning 2-point conversion, while failed. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) tries to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) after he intercepted a pass intended for Olsen, as cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) closes in, during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) works to escape from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) tries to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) after he intercepted a pass intended for Olsen, as cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) closes in, during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) runs back a blocked Tampa Bay Buccaneers field gal attempt in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws downfield as Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) closes in during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a 54-yard field goal as punter Michael Palardy (5) holds and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) tries to block in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) gets pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field with tight end Greg Olsen (88) after an incomplete 2-point conversion pass to Olsen late in the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera applauds the replay call in the second half against he Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) eludes \Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akeem Spence (97) and defensive end Ryan Russell (96) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin (11) in the end zone during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks up and the video board during the second half against he Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) celebrates as Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9), and punter Michael Palardy (5) walk off the field after Gano missed a 36-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Keith Tandy (37) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) bats down a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) as outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54) pressures him during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes downfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) tries to shake free of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) passes downffield against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) forces Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) to fumble the ball in the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets protection from the offensive line to pass downfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) forces Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) to fumble the ball in the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler (92) recovers a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3), as outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) closes in during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Shepard (89) cannot control the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) tackles him during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) tries to stay inbounds a little longer after intercepting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) goes down while being sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera listens as game officials make a ruling while playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera works to calm down his team after a play was ruled an interception while playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Buccaneers won, 17-16.
David T. Foster III
