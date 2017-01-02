Panthers pack up Monday

Carolina Panthers players came to Bank of America Stadium on Monday to clean out their lockers following the team's loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday 17-16.
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in full Santa cam mode at Barringer Academic Center. During his third annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh, Newton distributed a total of $100,000 in funds, food and gifts for children and families in need at stops at Barringer Academic Center, Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center and SouthPark mall.

Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton understands that his numbers are down for the season. The offensive line has faced injuries and players playing out of position. On Thursday, Newton was asked why he thinks his numbers are down during a press conference.

Tying up tiegate with Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke with the media on Thursday and reiterated that he supports head coach Ron Rivera's decision to bench him for the first series against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Newton violated the team's dress code.

