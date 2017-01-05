Panthers’ defensive chief and assistant GM both to meet with 49ers

While Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott’s weeklong interview tour continues Friday with San Diego, one of Carolina’s front office members is in the mix for another job, too.
McDermott, 42, the architect of a defense that was a top-10 unit from 2012-2015, will interview for the Chargers’ opening Friday, according to a league source.
McDermott met with Buffalo on Wednesday about Rex Ryan’s old job and is scheduled to interview with San Francisco on Sunday, the source said.
Meanwhile, Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane is up for San Francisco’s GM post, according to league sources. Beane is expected to meet with the 49ers early next week.
Beane, 40, has risen through the ranks of the organization since joining the Panthers 19 years ago.
Beane led the team’s football operations under former general Marty Hurney. Beane then served as interim GM after Hurney was fired in 2012, helping the Panthers finish with a 6-4 record during that span.
Beane, a graduate of UNC Wilmington, interviewed for the top spot before the Panthers hired Dave Gettleman to replace Hurney.
Beane stayed on in Carolina, working with Gettleman to build a roster that won three consecutive NFC South titles, and earned the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth last season.
