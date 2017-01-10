Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott interviews for another NFL head coaching job

While Sean McDermott wrapped up his third interview in the past week for a head coaching job, the Carolina Panthers continue to wait to see whether they’ll be replacing their defensive coordinator.
McDermott, 42, met with San Francisco on Tuesday about succeeding fired coach Chip Kelly, the 49ers announced.
Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane interviewed with the 49ers on Monday for their GM vacancy.
McDermott’s meeting with the Niners in New York on Tuesday followed his interviews last week with Buffalo and San Diego.
McDermott, who has overseen a top-10 defense in four of his six seasons in Charlotte, apparently made a strong impression with Bills owner Terry Pegula, according to two league sources.
The Panthers have a qualified candidate on staff to take over for McDermott in assistant head coach/secondary coach Steve Wilks, the Charlotte native who was key in the development of rookie cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley this past season.
Washington requested permission last week to speak with Wilks about its defensive coordinator post, but Wilks is not believed to have met with Washington yet.
The Panthers likely want to see whether McDermott is hired elsewhere before allowing Wilks to interview in Washington and risk losing both coaches.
Wilks, who played at West Charlotte and Appalachian State, interviewed for the Los Angeles Rams’ head-coaching spot last week in LA.
McDermott has been in the mix for several head-coaching positions over the past several seasons. He interviewed with Cleveland and Tampa Bay last season before those teams hired Hue Jackson and Dirk Koetter while the Panthers were preparing for their divisional-round game against Seattle.
A year later, McDermott could benefit from the Panthers missing the postseason.
A number of candidates for the five remaining head-coaching vacancies are with teams still alive in the playoffs.
