Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

Jourdan Rodrigue weighs in on the decision to promote Carolina Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator.
jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

News

Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in full Santa cam mode at Barringer Academic Center. During his third annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh, Newton distributed a total of $100,000 in funds, food and gifts for children and families in need at stops at Barringer Academic Center, Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center and SouthPark mall.

Sports Videos