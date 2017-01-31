Carolina Panthers

January 31, 2017 11:00 PM

Get a sneak peak at Cam Newton’s Super Bowl commercial

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

If Panthers fans are looking for some levity despite their team’s absence from this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday, they can look no further than their own quarterback.

Cam Newton starred in a Super Bowl ad for Buick that was released early on Twitter on Tuesday night. In the giggle-inducing commercial, Newton takes on a team of peewee football players (and supermodel Miranda Kerr shows up, too):

But we’re all wondering - is that little no. 19 draft-eligible?

