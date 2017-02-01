The 10 weirdest things you can bet on in Super Bowl LI

Big games rake in bigger bets, and Super Bowl LI is no exception.
But some large wagers this year are also some of the weirdest. “Prop” bets (proposition) involve all of the extraneous variables surrounding the game, ranging from the logical to the wacky.
This year, here are the strangest things people can bet on during the Super Bowl (according to Bovada as of Wednesday):
1. What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she starts her halftime show?
Odds: Blonde (-400), any other color (+250)
2. What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach’s head?
Odds: Clear/water (+300), lime/green (+350), purple (+1200), yellow (+300), blue (+500), orange (+300), red (+500)
3. How many times will “deflate” or “deflategate” be said on live T.V.?
Odds: Over 1.5 (-120), under 1.5 (-120)
(Editorial suggestion to take the over on this.)
4. How many times will Donald Trump tweet during the game?
Odds: Over 1.5 (-115), under 1.5 (-115)
5. Will “Houston, we have a problem” be said on live T.V.?
(Editorial groan.)
Odds: Yes (+250), no (-400)
6. Will Luke Bryan be wearing a hat when he appears on screen before singing the U.S. National Anthem?
Odds: Yes (+150), no (-200)
7. Puppy Bowl XIII - Will the MVP be a pure breed or a mixed breed?
Odds: Pure breed (+300), mixed breed (-500)
8. Will the word “lacrosse” be said on the live broadcast?
Odds: Yes (-300), no (+200)
9. If the Patriots win, will Brady, Belichick or Kraft be seen shaking Roger Goodell’s hand on T.V.?
Odds: Yes (-300), no (+200)
10. Will any Falcons or Patriots player be seen kneeling during the national anthem on T.V. during live broadcast?
Odds: Yes (+400), no (-700)
A few good prop bets from last year’s Super Bowl, featuring the Carolina Panthers:
▪ How many times will Cam Newton do the “Superman” shirt move? (The under, 2.5, won)
▪ Oddsmakers bet 2/1 that Carolina would win the Super Bowl and, in tandem, Golden State (featuring Panthers fan Steph Curry) would with the NBA Championship. Whoops.
