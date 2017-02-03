Carolina Panthers

February 3, 2017

Atlanta Falcons at a glance

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Coach: Dan Quinn

Key Stats

4 Falcons players who have previous Super Bowl experience (Dwight Freeney, Dashon Goldson, Courtney Upshaw and Philip Wheeler).

7 Defensive starters for Atlanta who are in their first or second seasons.

8 Consecutive games in which Atlanta has scored a touchdown on its opening possession, an NFL record.

18 Years since the Falcons’ only other Super Bowl appearance – a 34-19 loss to Denver in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

11 Julio Jones

LT

70 Jake Matthews

LG

67 Andy Levitre

C

51 Alex Mack

RG

65 Chris Chester

RT

73 Ryan Schraeder

TE

81 Austin Hooper

WR

12 Mohamed Sanu

QB

2 Matt Ryan

FB

42 Patrick DiMarco

RB

24 Devonta Freeman

Defense

DE

50 Brooks Reed

DT

95 J. Babineaux

DT

97 Grady Jarrett

DE

94 Tyson Jackson

LB

44 Vic Beasley

LB

45 Deion Jones

LB

59 De’Vondre Campbell

CB

23 Robert Alford

CB

32 Jalen Collins

S

37 Ricardo Allen

S

22 Keanu Neal

Special Teams

K

3 Matt Bryant

P

5 Matt Bosher

KO

5 Matt Bosher

H

5 Matt Bosher

PR

14 Eric Weems

KOR

14 Eric Weems

LS

47 Josh Harris

Injuries

None listed.

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result

September

11

Tampa Bay

L 31-24

18

At Oakland

W 35-28

26

At New Orleans

W 45-32

October

2

Carolina

W 48-33

9

At Denver

W 23-16

16

At Seattle

L 26-24

23

San Diego

L 33-30

30

Green Bay

W 33-32

November

3

At Tampa Bay

W 43-28

13

At Philadelphia

L 24-15

Bye

27

Arizona

W 38-19

December

4

Kansas City

L 29-28

11

At Los Angeles

W 42-14

18

San Francisco

W 41-13

24

At Carolina

W 33-16

January

1

New Orleans

W 38-32

14

Seattle

W 36-20

22

Green Bay

W 44-21

