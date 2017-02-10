It’s not just us: Bill similar to NC’s HB2 could cost Texas its biggest sports event

Days after the Super Bowl was played in Houston, Conservative politicians in Texas are continuing to push a law similar to North Carolina’s so-called HB2, according to a story in the Houston Chronicle.
And that has gotten the NFL’s attention.
Like HB2, the proposed Texas bill would ban transgender people from the public bathrooms they feel most comfortable using. But critics of the proposed law say it could hurt the state’s efforts to attract future sports events, including the Super Bowl.
That’s what has happened in North Carolina,where the NBA pulled its All-Star Game from Charlotte and the NCAA and ACC have also moved championship games and events from the state.
“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law (in Texas), that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email response to a Chronicle question about the bill. “The NFL embraces inclusiveness. We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other improper standard.”
According to the Chronicle story, 15 Republican senators have signed on to the bill, which has yet to come out of committee. It is among Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s top priorities for this legislative session.
In North Carolina, efforts to repeal HB2 have failed so far. Democratic lawmakers proposed new bills Thursday that would not only repeal House Bill 2 but extend LGBT protections, though the measures don’t appear to have bipartisan support in a Republican-controlled General Assembly.
