February 13, 2017 2:27 PM

2017 NFL Combine schedule released

By Jourdan Rodrigue

The 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis offers up to 335 NFL prospects the opportunity to show what they can bring to teams across the league.

The combine runs from Feb. 28-March 6. A position-specific schedule of events, released by the NFL, outlines the workouts, medical assessments and team interviews each player and position group will undergo. Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Ron Rivera will of course be present, as will their team of scouts and assistants.

DAY 1 ARRIVALS: Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)

Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

Wednesday, March 1 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

Thursday, March 2 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

Friday, March 3 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis

DAY 2 ARRIVALS: Group 4 (QB, WR), Group 5 (QB, WR), Group 6 (TE)

(Quarterbacks are split into different groups so that they can drill with receivers and tight ends)

Wednesday, March 1 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

Thursday, March 2 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

Friday, March 3 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

Saturday, March 4 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis

DAY 3 ARRIVALS: Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)

Thursday, March 2 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

Friday, March 3 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

Saturday, March 4 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

Sunday, March 5 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis

DAY 4 ARRIVALS: Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)

Friday, March 3 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

Saturday, March 4 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

Sunday, March 5 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

Monday March 6 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis

The official invite list has yet to be released to the public.

