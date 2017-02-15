UNC sending 7 to combine, including QB Mitch Trubisky and RB Elijah Hood

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021 Pause

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

2:10 A Sharpe Knife

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

1:43 CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

0:55 PETA says go vegan for your valentine

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off