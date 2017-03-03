Michigan TE Jake Butt to Panthers’ Greg Olsen: Put in a good word with Carolina

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has many fans, and one of them might be his future teammate.
Michigan tight end Jake Butt is extremely pro-Olsen, and has been trying to build a relationship with the veteran tight end as he readies for the next level of play.
“I spent some time talking (to Greg) on the phone,” he said on Friday during his podium session at the NFL scouting combine. “We share a financial advisor together. Obviously he’s a great player on the field, we all know that. We’ve seen it.
“For him to reach out to me, to spend time talking to me, taking time out of his busy schedule and preparing me for this process, that just speaks to the kind of guy he is. I hope to be the same player he is some day. ... But even more so, the same man.”
Butt added he hopes Olsen put in a good word for him with Carolina.
“It’d be nice playing with him,” he grinned.
Carolina is looking for a tight end in this draft, and the class is loaded with talent at the position. But Butt might be perfect for the Panthers’ specific draft situation, which emphasizes a greater need for an edge rusher, a running back, a safety and possibly a receiver. Despite his dominance at the collegiate level, Butt’s torn ACL, suffered in a January bowl game, means his stock will fall. That could make him an attainable target for the Panthers.
Butt had surgery on his knee on Jan. 10 – it is his second ACL repair, but on the opposite knee – and hopes to be fully cleared by June. He will ease back into football drills before that. He says the rehab process is going well, but his NFL combine experience is more about the interviews with teams and scouts.
They’ll be paying close attention to his Michigan tape, which will herald his 1,646 career yards and 11 touchdowns as well as his reputation for some of the most reliable hands in the game.
So what’s the most important thing to know about Butt, in his opinion?
“My love for the game,” he said. “I’m so passionate about this game, so passionate about winning and trying to get my name out there and help an organization reach the Super Bowl, and win one.”
Very Olsen-esque, no?
