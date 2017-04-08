Have the Panthers found their next Ted Ginn Jr.?

0:56 Hilton lawsuit Pause

0:58 New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

1:24 Indian grocery store a hate crime target

2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

0:25 Raptor Center hopes donations soar like an eagle

2:37 School club eggs school for art