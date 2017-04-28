NFL draft: Carolina Panthers’ selection, round 3, pick 77 – Daeshon Hall

Daeshon Hall
Ht.: 6-6. Wt.: 260.
Position: Defensive end.
College: Texas A&M.
What he offers: He’s the Aggies’ “other” edge rusher, playing opposite No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who went to the Cleveland Browns. His measurables are similar – a tenth of a second slower in the 40, and inch taller but 6 pounds lighter. But he never produced stats to match his physical gifts.
Worth mentioning: Never made All-SEC, and is seen by some scouts as a pass rusher rather than an every-down end. ... Moved from the state of Washington to Texas in high school, where he became Texas’ 4A Defensive Player of the Year. ... Had surgeries on both labrums after his freshman year at Texas A&M to correct injuries that he sustained in high school.
Bet you didn’t know: He had a vertical jump of 41 inches at the NFL scouting combine. ..Part of his preparation for the draft involved boxing drills done with Garrett and other teammates.
What they’re saying: “He helped make plays for me and I helped make plays for him. I got him sacks and tackles for losses, and he did the same for me. But at the end of the day we’re going to be rivals in the NFL.” -- Hall on playing with Garrett.
