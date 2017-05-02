Panthers waive safety Tre Boston, 4 others

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft Pause 1:27 Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again 1:30 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on questions about Christian McCaffrey's durability 0:35 First-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey on becoming a Carolina Panther 2:58 Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work' 0:58 Thompson luncheon showcases courage 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall 1:54 Local gun shop owner discusses carry laws in South Carolina 0:27 911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston was a popular player following practice at Wofford College recently. Fans chanted Boston! Boston! Boston! to get his attention. Boston was joined by rookie cornerback Zack Sanchez to sign autographs. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com