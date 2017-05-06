On first day as Panther, a star made rookie Austin Duke feel humble, welcome

0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... Pause

1:11 Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions

0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp

0:32 Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads

1:10 The significance of number 8 to punter Andy Lee

2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C.

1:18 Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects

1:36 Are tattoos toxic?

1:54 Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers